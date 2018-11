BRIEF-Sanofi: Analyses On Mortality From ODYSSEY OUTCOMES Trial Of Praluent

Nov 12 (Reuters) - SANOFI SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY ANALYSES ON MORTALITY FROM THE 18,924-PATIENT ODYSSEY OUTCOMES TRIAL

* PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB) WAS ASSOCIATED WITH FEWER DEATHS IN PATIENTS WHO HAD EXPERIENCED A HEART ATTACK OR UNSTABLE ANGINA

* ADDITIONAL NEW ANALYSES SHOWED AN ASSOCIATION BETWEEN REDUCED NON-FATAL CARDIOVASCULAR (CV) EVENTS AND REDUCTION IN NON-CV DEATH DURING THE TRIAL PERIOD

* PRALUENT ADDED TO MAXIMALLY-TOLERATED STATINS WAS COMPARED TO MAXIMALLY-TOLERATED STATINS ALONE IN PATIENTS WHO HAD EXPERIENCED AN ACS WITHIN THE LAST 12 MONTHS

* NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE FOUND IN THE ANALYSES

* DATA HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED TO REGULATORY AUTHORITIES, TARGET ACTION DATE FOR FDA DECISION IS APRIL 28, 2019

