BRIEF-Adveo Deutschland Invokes Pre-Insolvency Protection

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Adveo Group International SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY GROUP AFFILIATE IN GERMANY ADVEO DEUTSCHLAND GMBH INVOKED PRE-INSOLVENCY PROTECTION MECHANISM FORESEEN UNDER GERMAN LAW

* AS A CONSEQUENCE, COMPANY CAN’T BE CLAIMED BY ITS CREDITORS DURING NEGOTIATIONS RELATED TO REFINANCING

* ADOPTION OF PROTECTION MECHANISM, WHICH CAN LAST FOR UP TO THREE MONTHS, DOES NOT IMPLY ANY CHANGES IN CURRENT ACTIVITY OF COMPANY

* COMPANY CONTINUES EXPLORING ALTERNATIVES FOR ITS REFINANCING

