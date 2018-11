BRIEF-Implanet Sets Up Bond Financing Line

Nov 12 (Reuters) - IMPLANET SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY SET-UP OF BOND FINANCING LINE

* MAXIMUM VALUE OF BOND FINANCING IS EUR 1.0 MLN

* NICE & GREEN, ACTING AS SPECIALIZED INVESTOR, TO SUBSCRIBE TO 16 CONVERTIBLE BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 50,000 EACH FOR A PERIOD OF 5 MONTHS

* BONDS, SUBSCRIBED AT 98% OF PAR, BEAR NO INTEREST AND HAVE MATURITY OF 12 MONTHS

* NICE & GREEN HAS OPTION TO REQUEST TO ISSUE FOR ITS BENEFIT, AT ANY TIME UNTIL MARCH 31, 2019, AN ADDITIONAL TRANCHE OF 4 CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* NEW FINANCING SUSPENDS PREVIOUS CONVERTIBLE BOND PROGRAM PROVIDED BY EUROPEAN SELECT GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FUND

