* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH CHINA-BASED SHANGHAI JIARUI BUSINESS TRADING LTD (JIARUI) REGARDING DISTRIBUTION COOPERATION

* UNDER LOI PARTIES TO NEGOTIATE LONG-TERM COOPERATION AGREEMENT REGARDING DISTRIBUTION OF CHOPIN-BRAND COSMETIC PRODUCTS IN CHINA

* PARTIES PLAN TO SIGN THE COOPERATION AGREEMENT BY JAN. 31, 2019

