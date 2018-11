Nov 12 (Reuters) - Caleido Group SpA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT STARTED PROCESS AIMED AT CARRYING OUT REQUEST FOR ISSUE OF FIRST TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS CUM WARRANT FOR TOTAL OF EUR 250,000

* FIRST TRANCHE CONSIST OF 25 BONDS CONVERTIBLE TO SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 10,000 EACH AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE EQUAL TO 95 PCT OF THE NOMINAL VALUE

* ISSUE IS PART OF INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH NEGMA GROUP

