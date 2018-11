Nov 12 (Reuters) - ZAKLADY PRZEMYSLU CUKIERNICZEGO OTMUCHOW SA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q3 NET LOSS OF 0.9 MLN ZLOTYS VS LOSS 2.3 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE 57.2 MLN ZLOTYS VS 52.0 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 OPER PROFIT 0.2 MLN ZLOTYS VS LOSS 2.0 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS REVENUES IMPACTED BY SALES DECREASE IN THE SEGMENT OF BREAKFAST AND CEREAL PRODUCTS, HIGH TEMPERATURES IN Q2 AND Q3 AND PARTIAL BAN ON TRADING ON SUNDAYS IN POLAND

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)