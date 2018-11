Nov 12 (Reuters) - ONE MORE LEVEL SA:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY Q3 NET PROFIT 0.1 MLN ZLOTYS VS LOSS 30,986 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE 1.3 MLN ZLOTYS VS 0 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS CHANGE IN BUSINESS PROFILE AND MERGER WITH ONE MORE LEVEL SA HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON CO’S RESULTS

