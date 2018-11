Nov 12 (Reuters) - ULTIMATE GAMES SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY IT SIGNED COOPERATION AND LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH PENTACLE SP. Z O.O.

* UNDER AGREEMENT CO TO PORT ‘THE WORKS OF MERCY’ GAME AND RELEASE IT ON NINTENDO SWITCH PLATFORM IN 2019

* IN A SEPARATE STATEMENT SAYS IT SIGNED A SIMILAR AGREEMENT WITH PLAYWAY FOR PORTING AND RELEASING 10 GAMES ON NINTENDO SWITCH IN 2019

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)