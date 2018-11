Nov 13 (Reuters) - NEUCA SA:

* OFFERS TO BUY BACK NO MORE THAN 150,000 OF CO’S SHARES REPRESENTING 3.24 PCT OF ITS SHARE CAPITAL FOR 235 ZLOTYS/SHARE

* SETTLEMENT OF ALL TRANSACTIONS IS PLANNED FOR DEC. 6

