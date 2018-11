Nov 13 (Reuters) - NH Hotel Group SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY CONFIRMS FY 2018 EBITDA TARGET OF 260 MLN EUROS

* UPDATES REDUCTION IN NET FINANCIAL DEBT RATIO TO 0.8-1.0X BY DEC. 31, COMPARED TO INITIAL 1.0-1.2X TARGET

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)