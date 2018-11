BRIEF-Elior Group Contemplates Separation Options For Its Concession Business

Nov 13 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP SA:

* STRATEGY: ELIOR GROUP CONTEMPLATING SEPARATION OPTIONS FOR ITS CONCESSION BUSINESS IN ORDER TO ACCELERATE GROWTH

* CONFIRMS THAT PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR ITS 2017-2018 FINANCIAL YEAR ARE IN LINE WITH GROUP’S FULL-YEAR TARGETS

* EMPHASIZES THAT THIS REVIEW OF STRATEGIC OPTIONS MAY OR MAY NOT RESULT IN A TRANSACTION AND THAT GROUP REMAINS FULLY FOCUSED ON EXECUTING ELIOR GROUP 2021 PLAN

* CARRYING OUT A REVIEW OF STRATEGIC OPTIONS RELATING TO ITS CONCESSION CATERING ACTIVITIES, WHICH ARE GROUPED WITHIN ITS AREAS SUBSIDIARY

* GROUP DOES NOT INTEND TO REPORT ON PROGRESS OF THIS REVIEW OF STRATEGIC OPTIONS

Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)