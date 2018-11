Nov 13 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ESTIMATES ITS GAME ‘THIEF SIMULATOR’ WAS BOUGHT OVER 36,000 TIMES WITHIN FIRST 72 HOURS AFTER ITS PREMIERE ON STEAM PLATFORM

* SAID GAME HAS RETURNED ALL PRODUCTION AND MARKETING COSTS (ABOUT 300,000 ZLOTYS) WITHIN FIRST 24 HOUR AFTER RELEASE

* SAID AFTER SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF ‘THIEF SIMULATOR’, CO PLANS PORTING GAME ONTO PS4/X1/NINTENDO SWITCH AS WELL AS MOBILE VERSION

