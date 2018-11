Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bossard Holding AG:

* TAKES OVER BUSINESS OF LINQUAN PRECISION CO. LTD., SUZHOU

* LINQUAN PRECISION CO. LTD., SUZHOU, GENERATES ANNUAL SALES OF AROUND CHF 8 MILLION WITH 28 EMPLOYEES

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO KEEP THE ACQUISITION PRICE CONFIDENTIAL

