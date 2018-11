Nov 14 (Reuters) - ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB :

* RESOLVED ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES OF ABOUT SEK 25.4 MILLION AND RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 12.7 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRISE SET AT SEK 5.50 PER SHARE IN BOTH PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND RIGHTS ISSUE

