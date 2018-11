BRIEF-Hansa Medical: SEK 453 Mln Before Issue Costs In New Issue

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hansa Medical AB:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY CLOSING OF DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE CONSISTING OF 1,776,765 ORDINARY SHARES AT PRICE OF SEK 255 PER SHARE

* SHARE ISSUE WILL RAISE PROCEEDS TO THE COMPANY OF SEK 453 / $50 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* SHARE ISSUE WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED DUE TO HIGH DEMAND FROM US, UK, SWISS AND SWEDISH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS INCLUDING CONSONANCE CAPITAL, REDMILE GROUP, POLAR CAPITAL AND HBM PARTNERS

* IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE ISSUE, CO’S LARGEST SHAREHOLDER NEXTTOBE SOLD PART OF STAKE CORRESPONDING TO 888,382 ORDINARY SHARES IN HANSA MEDICAL AT THE SAME PRICE AS THE SHARE ISSUE

