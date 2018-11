Nov 14 (Reuters) - ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY MERGER BETWEEN ECKERT & ZIEGLER BEBIG SA (BEBIG) AND ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG (EZAG)

* FILING OF THE COMMON DRAFT TERMS OF THE CROSS-BORDER MERGER

* TO PROPOSE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF BEBIG AND EZAG TO APPROVE AN EXCHANGE RATIO OF 5.3 : 1 FOR THE MERGER

* THE HOLDER OF 5.3 SHARES IN BEBIG WOULD BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE ONE SHARE IN EZAG

