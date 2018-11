BRIEF-Cellectis Reports End-Sept Cash Of 475.9 Million Dollars

Nov 14 (Reuters) - CELLECTIS SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND CURRENT FINANCIAL ASSETS $475.9 MILLION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

* BELIEVE THAT OUR CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND CURRENT FINANCIAL ASSETS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OUR OPERATIONS UNTIL 2022

* Q3 TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME WERE $2.2 MILLION VS $7.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 TOTAL R&D EXPENSES WERE $18.7 MILLION VS $20.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF CELLECTIS WAS $22.8 MILLION VS LOSS OF $26.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

