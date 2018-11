Nov 14 (Reuters) - ULTIMATE GAMES SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH DISCOVERY LICENSING INC

* UNDER AGREEMENT DISCOVERY LICENSING TO GRANT ULTIMATE GAMES LICENSE FOR ITS TRADEMARKS, MUSIC AND OTHER ASSETS FOR ‘NAKED AND AFRAID’ GAME

* UNDER AGREEMENT DISCOVERY LICENSING TO PROVIDE MARKETING SERVICES FOR THE GAME

* PREMIERE OF THE GAME IS PLANNED FOR BEGINNING OF 2020

* THE DEAL WAS CONCLUDED WITH PARTICIPATION OF PLAYWAY SA , ULTIMATE GAMES’ CONTROLLING COMPANY

