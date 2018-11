Nov 15 (Reuters) - NEXTBIKE POLSKA SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q3 REVENUE 18.8 MLN ZLOTYS VS 11.9 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET PROFIT 1.8 MLN ZLOTYS VS 2.5 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS Q3 RESULTS POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY INCREASE IN BIKE FLEET RESULTING FROM LAUNCHING NEW AND EXPANDING EXISTING SYSTEMS

* KEEPS 2018 OUTLOOK

