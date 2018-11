Nov 15 (Reuters) - Portale Sardegna SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS EXERCISED THE OPTION TO BUY 49 PCT STAKE IN ROYAL TRAVEL JET SARDEGNA, GAINING FULL CONTROL OF THE COMPANY

* PRICE OF THE ACQUISITION WAS EUR 550,000

* HAS OBTAINED LOAN OF EUR 0.6 MLN TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION, PRESERVE LIQUIDITY FOR FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES AND INCREASE LENGTH OF CURRENT FINANCING

