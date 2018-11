Nov 15 (Reuters) - 71MEDIA SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS SIGNED DEAL WITH CO’S CEO JAKUB SUCHANEK FOR RIGHT TO BUY REAL ESTATE FOR 1.1 MLN ZLOTYS

* INTENDS TO CARRY OUT PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS ON THE REAL ESTATE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)