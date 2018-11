BRIEF-Milkiland 9-Month Net Result Swings To Loss Of EUR 13.4 Mln

Nov 15 (Reuters) - MILKILAND NV:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY 9-MONTH NET LOSS AT EUR 13.4 MLN VS PROFIT EUR 4.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR 98.8 MLN VS EUR 105.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH EBITDA EUR 4.5 MILLION VS EUR 8.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH WHOLE-MILK DAIRY SEGMENT REVENUE DECLINED BY 14% YOY TO EUR 47.3 MLN ON A BACK OF SLIGHTLY LOWER SALES VOLUMES AND OPERATIONAL CURRENCIES DEPRECIATION AGAINST EUR

* 9-MONTH CHEESE & BUTTER SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED BY 19% YOY TO EUR 37.3 MLN THANKS TO SALES VOLUMES BOOST FROM RUSSIAN RYLSK SUBSIDIARY AND MILKILAND’S INTERMARKET

