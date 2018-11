Nov 16 (Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA:

* NEW YORK BLOOD CENTER (NYBC)TO BECOME LONG-TERM SUPPLIER OF DONOR RED BLOOD CELLS (RBC) TO ERYTECH

* WILL ENABLE ERYTECH TO DIVERSIFY AND BROADEN ITS SUPPLY OF RBC SOURCE MATERIALS FOR PRODUCTION OF ERYASPASE

* WILL ALSO ENABLE PRODUCTION OF FUTURE PRODUCT CANDIDATES DERIVED FROM ITS PROPRIETARY ERYCAPS PLATFORM

