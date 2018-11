Nov 16 (Reuters) - CFM INTERNATIONAL:

* SAID ON THURSDAY CFM AND GULF AIR SIGN LONG-TERM LEAP-1A SUPPORT AGREEMENT

* CONTRACT SIGNED FOR 10 YEARS

* AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT JUST OVER US $ 1 BILLION AT LIST PRICE

* CFM INTERNATIONAL IS A 50/50 JOINT COMPANY BETWEEN GE AND SAFRAN AIRCRAFT ENGINES

