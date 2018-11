Nov 19 (Reuters) - ESOTIQ & HENDERSON SA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY PRELIMINARY OCTOBER REVENUE OF ABOUT 12 MLN ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 12 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* SAID RETAIL SPACE AS AT OCT.-END WAS 17,419 SQUARE METRES, UP ABOUT 2 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

