Nov 19 (Reuters) - Nueva Expresion Textil SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FOR CREDIT COMPENSATION, FOR UP TO 9.9 MILLION EUROS (NOMINAL VALUE PLUS SHARE PREMIUM)

* SAYS ISSUE WILL BE SUBSCRIBED AND PAID FOR BY OFFSETTING CREDIT HELD BY BUSINESSGATE SL AGAINST COMPANY, WITH INCOMPLETE SUBSCRIPTION FORECAST

* TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH MONETARY CONTRIBUTIONS FOR UP TO 6.2 MILLION EUROS

