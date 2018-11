BRIEF-Playway Plans To Raise Sonka's Capital, List Shares On NewConnect Market

Nov 19 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS RESOLVED TO RAISE SHARE CAPITAL IN ITS UNIT SONKA SA

* ESTIMATED VALUE OF SHARE ISSUE AT ABOUT 2 MLN ZLOTYS, TO ISSUE NO MORE THAN 450,000 SERIES C SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.1 ZLOTY EACH

* SAYS NEW FUNDS AND SHAREHOLDERS WILL CONTRIBUTE TO FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF THE UNIT

* IN H1 2019 SONKA PLANS TO FILE MOTION FOR ADMITTING ITS SHARES ON THE NEWCONNECT MARKET OF THE WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE

