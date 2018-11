BRIEF-Fundamenta Real Estate Launches IPO On Six Swiss Exchange

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Fundamenta Real Estate AG:

* LAUNCHES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING ON THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE (RE-IPO)

* PLANS TO RAISE ADDITIONAL FUNDS BY ISSUING UP TO 6.3 MILLION NEW SHARES WITH A MAXIMUM NET PROCEEDS OF AROUND CHF 86.60 MILLION PLUS AN OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION OF 15 PCT

* THE SUBSCRIPTION / PLACEMENT PRICE IS CHF 14.50 PER NEW REGISTERED SHARE

* THREE PREVIOUS SHARES ENTITLE TO THE PURCHASE OF ONE NEW SHARE (3:1)

* EXPECTED CHANGE OF TRADING TO SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AS OF DECEMBER 6, 2018

