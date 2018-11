Nov 20 (Reuters) - Testa Residencial Socimi SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY RECEIVED OFFER OF SHARES PURCHASE ADDRESSED TO SHAREHOLDERS OF TESTA PRESENTED BY TROPIC REAL ESTATE HOLDING OWNED BY BLACKSTONE

* OFFER IS ADDRESSED TO 702,508 SHARES OF TESTA, REPRESENTATIVE OF 0.53 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL

