BRIEF-LPP Q3 Net Profit Up At 91.6 Mln Zlotys, Maintains 2018 Outlook

* Q3 NET PROFIT 91.6 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS 85.1 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE 2.04 BLN ZLOTYS VERSUS PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED 2.05 BLN ZLOTYS

* Q3 GROSS MARGIN AT 51 PCT, UP 2 P.P. YOY

* Q3 EBIT 129.2 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED 125 MLN ZLOTYS

* LFL SALES UP 3.6 PCT, IN LINE WITH ESTIMATES

* RETAIL SPACE AS AT SEPT.-END 1 MLN SQUARE METERS, UP 10.2 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* SAYS REVENUE GROWTH HELPED BY POSITIVE LFLS, FLOORSPACE GROWTH AND ONLINE SALES INCREASE

* Q3 CAPEX AT 209.9 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 74.5 PCT YOY

* PLANNED 2019 CAPEX AT ABOUT 700 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP C. 25 PCT YOY

* IT PLANS 10% FLOORSPACE GROWTH IN 2019 YOY WITH ENTRY INTO 2 NEW MARKETS, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA AND FINLAND

* 2018 OUTLOOK MAINTAINED

