BRIEF-Neuca Receives Notice From Tax Office Regarding 2012 Tax Payment

* SAYS IT RECEIVED DECISION OF HEAD OF CUSTOMS AND TAX OFFICE IN TORUN DETERMINING THE TAX LIABILITY IN INCOME TAX FORM 2012 IN THE AMOUNT OF 7.7 MLN ZLOTYS PLUS DUE INTEREST

* SAYS IT HAS PRESENTED ARGUMENTS INDICATING THAT TAX OFFICE’S FINDINGS ARE INCORRECT AND HAVE NO LEGAL BASIS

* CO SAYS IT DOES NOT CREATE RESERVES CHARGED TO ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ALSO SAYS TAX OFFICE’S DECISION IS FINAL IN ADMINISTRATIVE COURSE OF THE INSTANCE BUT CO PLANS TO CHALLENGE THE ABOVE DECISION TO THE PROVINCIAL ADMINISTRATIVE COURT

