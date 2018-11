BRIEF-Wojas Q3 Net Loss Widens To 1.4 Mln Zlotys

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Wojas SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q3 NET LOSS OF 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 0.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE OF 54.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 53.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q3 RESULTS WERE IMPACTED BY WARM SEPTEMBER AND SHIFT OF RETAIL SALES OF AUTUMN COLLECTION TO THE FOURTH QUARTER

* ITS RETAIL NETWORK AS AT SEPT 30, 2018 AMOUNTED TO 173 STORES VERSUS 182 STORES YEAR AGO

* ESTIMATES Q4 RETAIL SALES TO BE AT COMPARABLE LEVEL TO LAST YEAR

(Gdynia Newsroom)