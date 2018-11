BRIEF-Mazuelo Holding To Launch Takeover Bid For Baron de Ley

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Baron de Ley SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS SHAREHOLDER, MAZUELO HOLDING SL, HAD ACQUIRED 40,790 SHARES OF THE COMPANY

* SAID MAZUELO BOUGHT 224 SHARES OF THE COMPANY FOR 108.5 EUROS PER SHARE AND 40,566 SHARES FOR 109 EUROS PER SHARE

* MAZUELO REACHES 49.60 PERCENT STAKE IN BARON DE LEY AND 50.17 PERCENT OF ITS VOTING RIGHTS

* AS A RESULT, MAZUELO TO LAUNCH A TAKEOVER BID FOR THE COMPANY FOR 109 EUROS PER SHARE

* MAZUELO DOES NOT PLAN TO DELIST BARON DE LEY SHARES AFTER THE BID

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)