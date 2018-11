BRIEF-B.F. Updates On Its Eur 150 Mln Capital Increase

Nov 22 (Reuters) - B.F. SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT PUBLISHED TIME-FRAME RELATED TO ITS EUR 149,924,292.50 CAPITAL INCREASE VIA ISSUE OF 59,969,717 SHARES IN OPTION TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

* SHARES TO BE OFFERED TO SHAREHOLDERS AT THE RATIO OF 23 NEW SHARES FOR EVERY 40 SHARES ALREADY HELD

* PRICE PER SHARE IS EUR 2.5 OF WHICH EUR 1.50 AS PREMIUM

* OPTION RIGHTS MAY BE EXERCISED BETWEEN NOV. 26 AND DEC. 13

* OPTION RIGHTS WILL BE TRADED ON ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE BETWEEN NOV. 26 AND DEC. 7 (INCLUDED)

* THE OPTION RIGHTS NOT EXERCISED BY THE END OF THE OFFER PERIOD WILL BE OFFERED ON THE ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE WITHIN MONTH FOLLOWING THE END OF THE OFFER PERIOD

* ON NOV. 6 ANNOUNCED COMMITMENTS TO SUBSCRIBE THE CAPITAL INCREASE BY CERTAIN SHAREHOLDERS (NOT BACKED BY COLLATERAL), FOR EUR 96.6 MILLION

