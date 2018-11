Nov 22 (Reuters) - Agromino A/S:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY MABON TO BUY ADDITIONAL 3.2 MLN SHARES IN CO FOR SEK 53.6 MLN

* THROUGH TRANSACTION MABON WILL INCREASE ITS HOLDING TO 7.5 MLN SHARES IN CO, CORRESPONDING TO 43.05 PCT OF TOTAL SHARES AND VOTES IN CO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)