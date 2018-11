Nov 22 (Reuters) - Euroespes SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAD FORMALIZED AN INVESTMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN SHAREHOLDERS AND MOIRA CAPITAL DESARROLLO EPSILON SICC SA

* MOIRA CAPITAL SUBSCRIBED TO AND PAID 4.6 MILLION EUROS UNDER CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUROESPES RECEIVING 48.49 PERCENT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE CO AFTER THE INCREASE

Source text: bit.ly/2P1jzFS

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)