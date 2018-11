Nov 22(Reuters) - MOLOGEN AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS DEUTSCHE BALATON, ABC BETEILIGUNGEN AND DELPHI UNTERNEHMENSBERATUNG REQUESTED TO CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

* EGM WILL TAKE PLACE MID- OR END OF JANUARY 2019

* EXECUTIVE BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL PRESENT COUNTERPROPOSALS FOR APPROVAL IN ADDITION TO PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS OF REQUESTING PARTIES

