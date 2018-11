Nov 23 (Reuters) - MAZUELO HOLDING SL:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ACQUIRED 556,925 SHARES OF BARON DE LEY AT 109 EUROS PER SHARE

* AFTER THESE ACQUISITIONS MAZUELO HOLDING SL HAS REACHED A STAKE OF 63.20 PERCENT IN BARON DE LEY AND 63.93 PERCENT OF VOTING RIGHTS

