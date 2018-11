Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ideon SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT DUE TO END OF ITS INSOLVENCY RECOVERY PROCEEDINGS CARRIED OUT SINCE 2013 IT HAS DECIDED TO CONTINUE RESTRUCTURING PROCESS BASED ON RESTRUCTURING LAW

* IN THE NEAR FUTURE THE COMPANY PLANS TO PREPARE DETAILED RESTRUCTURING PLAN AND PUT FORWARD ARRANGEMENT PROPOSALS TO ITS DEBTORS

