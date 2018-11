Nov 26 (Reuters) - GALAPAGOS:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY A SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE ARISING FROM WARRANT EXERCISES

* ISSUED 30,800 NEW ORDINARY SHARES ON NOV 23 FOR A TOTAL CAPITAL INCREASE (INCLUDING ISSUANCE PREMIUM) OF EUR 381,865.00

* CEO ONNO VAN DE STOLPE EXERCISED 15,000 WARRANTS

* THREE OTHER EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS EXERCISED AN AGGREGATE NUMBER OF 15,000 WARRANTS

* TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL CURRENTLY AMOUNTS TO EUR 294,599,712.11

