Micropos Medical AB:

* SAID ON MONDAY HAD BEEN GRANTED SEK 0.5 MILLION BY VINNOVA FOR HYPOCATH

* GRANT TO BE USED TO CARRY OUT NEXT PHASE OF EU’S PROGRAM HORIZON 2020 AND APPLY FOR UP TO SEK 2.5 MILLION TO ACCELERATE LAUNCH OF HYPOCATH

