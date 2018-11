LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) -

*IPTs SOFR+32bp area for no-grow US$1bn. TBP Wednesday. Due 8 Oct 2021, New York law, Lux listing, US$1k+US$1k denoms. (Nov 27)

The European Investment Bank, rated Aaa / AAA / AAA (Moody’s/S&P/Fitch, all stable), has mandated Citigroup and TD Securities (B&D) to lead manage a new US$1bn (no-grow) 3-year SEC registered debt shelf. (27 Nov). (Reporting by Priscila Azevedo Rocha)