Nov 28 (Reuters) - WeSC AB:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q3 NET SALES SEK 11.2 MLN VS SEK 20.0 MLN YR AGO

* Q3 OPER LOSS SEK 2.9 MLN VS LOSS SEK 6.9 MLN YR AGO

* SAID WORK ON RECONSTRUCTION, MORE EFFICIENT DISTRIBUTION AND PURCHASING PROCESSES AND LOWER OPERATING EXPENSES TO RESULT IN PROFIT LATER IN 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)