Nov 28 (Reuters) - BYTOM SA:

* SAYS THAT ON NOV. 27 WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE) RESOLVED TO SUSPEND TRADING IN SHARES OF BYTOM SA FROM NOV. 29

* THE SUSPENSION IS IN CONNECTION WITH PLANNED MERGER OF BYTOM SA AND VISTULA GROUP SA

