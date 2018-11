Nov 29 (Reuters) - Luz Saude SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SUBMITTED TO REGULATOR (CMVM) REQUEST FOR AUTHORIZATION OF LOSS OF PUBLIC COMPANY STATUS, FOLLOWING SHAREHOLDERS APPROVAL

* SAYS LOSS OF PUBLIC COMPANY STATUS IS EFFECTIVE AS OF PUBLICATION OF FAVORABLE DECISION OF THE CMVM, WHICH TOOK PLACE ON NOV. 28

* SAYS SHARES REPRESENTING CO’S SHARE CAPITAL WERE EXCLUDED FROM TRADING ON EURONEXT LISBON AS OF NOV. 28

Source text: bit.ly/2rbNph9

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)