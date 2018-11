BRIEF-NB Aurora To Co-Invest Eur 50 Mln in Club Del Sole

Nov 29 (Reuters) - NB Aurora S.A. SICAF-RAIF:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT TOGETHER WITH SOME ITALIAN FAMILY OFFICES, WILL ACQUIRE ABOUT 40 PCT OF CLUB DEL SOLE FOR A TOTAL INVESTMENT OF EUR 50 MILLION

* NB AURORA TO DIRECTLY INVEST ABOUT EUR 35 MILLION AT CLOSING (FOR A STAKE OF ABOUT 28 PCT)

* NB AURORA AND CO-INVESTORS WILL INVEST IN CLUB DEL SOLE THROUGH A NEWLY CREATED LIMITED COMPANY

* CLOSING IS EXPECTED BY THE END OF THE YEAR, FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF CAPITAL INCREASE SUBSCRIPTION IN KIND BY THE GIONDI FAMILY AND OTHER MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS AND SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE

* PLANS ALSO ACQUISITION OF THE MINORITY STAKE CURRENTLY OWNED BY EMISYS SGR (ON BEHALF OF EMISYS DEVELOPMENT FUND) BY NB AURORA AND THE OTHER INVESTORS

* CLUB DEL SOLE, OWNED BY GIONDI FAMILY, DIRECTLY MANAGES 11 CAMPING VILLAGES IN 6 CENTRE-NORTH ITALIAN REGIONS

