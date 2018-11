Nov 29 (Reuters) - KERNEL HOLDING SA:

* REPORTS Q1 2018/2019 NET PROFIT OF $75.5 MLN VS $22.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 2018/2019 REVENUE $1.14 BLN VS $536.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 2018/2019 OPERATING PROFIT $82.1 MLN VS $24.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* SAYS HIGHEST EVER Q1 REVENUE WAS DRIVEN BY “STRONG” GRAIN EXPORT AND TRADING VOLUMES

