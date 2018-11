Nov 29 (Reuters) - Netmedia SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT WAS NOTIFIED BY COPERNICUS CAPITAL TFI SA THAT IT PLANS TO START ACQUISITION OF 1.3 MLN SHARES OF NETMEDIA AT 9.80 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SAYS THE SHARES REPRESENT 15.22 PCT OF NETMEDIA’S SHARE CAPITAL

* SAYS INTERMEDIARY IN THE TRANSACTION IS DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU OCHRONY SRODOWISKA SA

* SAYS OFFERS TO BE ACCEPTED FROM NOV. 30 TILL DEC. 18

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)