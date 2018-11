Nov 29 (Reuters) - El Corte Ingles:

* SIGNS A LETTER OF INTENT WITH ALIBABA GROUP TO COOPERATE IN THE FIELDS OF COMMERCE AND RETAIL, CLOUD COMPUTING SERVICES, DIGITAL INNOVATION AND SMART PAYMENTS

* THE PARTIES WILL EXPLORE NEW BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES WITHIN A DIGITAL RETAIL AND OMNICHANNEL COMMON FRAMEWORK Source text: bit.ly/2Q1vHM9 (Gdynia Newsroom)