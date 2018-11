Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sonae SGPS SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS UNIT SONAE MC SGPS SA CONCLUDED SALE AND LEASEBACK TRANSACTION OF 5 REAL ESTATE ASSETS DEDICATED TO FOOD RETAIL LOCATED IN PORTUGAL

* TRANSACTION TOTALLED 55.0 MILLION EUROS AND GENERATED AN ESTIMATED CAPITAL GAIN OF 25.3 MILLION EUROS

* FOLLOWING THIS OPERATION SONAE MC FREEHOLD OWNERSHIP IS AT 46 PERCENT

